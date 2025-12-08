Previous
Luna by seattlite
Luna

Luna was getting ready to take a nap when I snapped this shot of her under the Christmas tree last Saturday.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
December 8th, 2025  
