Previous
Mr. Boo...Smart as a whip. by seattlite
Photo 4107

Mr. Boo...Smart as a whip.

Mr. Boo is an intelligent cat. Kevin (my niece's hubby) has taught him tricks. In this shot, Mr. Boo is staring at Kevin and talking with Kevin :). Anyway, I took this shot last Saturday.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact