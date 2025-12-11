Sign up
Previous
Photo 4108
Merganser
The sunlight brought out the sheen of this merganser's feathers. This shot was taken last Saturday at Green Lake.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
6
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4114
photos
176
followers
190
following
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Corinne C
ace
A superb photo
December 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and wonderful light.
December 11th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Gorgeous light and detail
December 11th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
December 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great focus and he is so interesting looking.
December 11th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful, lovely detail - fav!
Ian
December 11th, 2025
