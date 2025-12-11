Previous
Merganser by seattlite
Photo 4108

Merganser

The sunlight brought out the sheen of this merganser's feathers. This shot was taken last Saturday at Green Lake.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A superb photo
December 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and wonderful light.
December 11th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Gorgeous light and detail
December 11th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
December 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great focus and he is so interesting looking.
December 11th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful, lovely detail - fav!

Ian
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact