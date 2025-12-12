Previous
Christmas Display 2025 by seattlite
Photo 4109

Christmas Display 2025

This shot was taken yesterday at West Seattle Nursery.
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty looking display.
December 12th, 2025  
