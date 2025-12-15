Sign up
Previous
Photo 4112
Green Lake
This shot was taken last week.
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4118
photos
176
followers
190
following
1126% complete
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful blue tones!
December 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful sky and I like your pov.
December 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
December 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
December 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 15th, 2025
