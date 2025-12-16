Previous
Natural Storyboard Frames... by seattlite
Natural Storyboard Frames...

This shot was taken late last month at Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Follow that Star ... a super Seasonal story telling silhouette..fav
December 16th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Cool silhouettes. Great on black.
December 16th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Great silhouette and nice framing.
December 16th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fav!
December 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
December 16th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2025  
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
Another image that engages with mystery - makes me speculate about what the person's pointing out to their companion. I like the silhouettes and their framing.
December 16th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Super silhouettes - fav!

Ian
December 16th, 2025  
