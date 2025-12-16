Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4113
Natural Storyboard Frames...
This shot was taken late last month at Lincoln Park.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
8
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4119
photos
175
followers
189
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Follow that Star ... a super Seasonal story telling silhouette..fav
December 16th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool silhouettes. Great on black.
December 16th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Great silhouette and nice framing.
December 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fav!
December 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
December 16th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2025
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Another image that engages with mystery - makes me speculate about what the person's pointing out to their companion. I like the silhouettes and their framing.
December 16th, 2025
Fisher Family
Super silhouettes - fav!
Ian
December 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian