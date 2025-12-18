Previous
Eagles by seattlite
As you can see, the second eagle was perched on a branch behind the first eagle. This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of days ago.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
He must have a great view from up there
December 18th, 2025  
