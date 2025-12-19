Previous
Presents Under The Christmas Tree by seattlite
Presents Under The Christmas Tree

This shot was taken at Angie's house earlier this week. Mr. Boo was watching my every move, because I was encroaching on his territory under the Christmas tree.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
I love the little handbag! Someone is getting spoiled with those big presents.
December 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis
lovely
December 19th, 2025  
Zilli~
Oh, nice
December 19th, 2025  
Jennifer
loving that handbag!
December 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
December 19th, 2025  
