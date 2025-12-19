Sign up
Previous
Photo 4116
Presents Under The Christmas Tree
This shot was taken at Angie's house earlier this week. Mr. Boo was watching my every move, because I was encroaching on his territory under the Christmas tree.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4122
photos
175
followers
189
following
Diana
ace
I love the little handbag! Someone is getting spoiled with those big presents.
December 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 19th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, nice
December 19th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
loving that handbag!
December 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 19th, 2025
