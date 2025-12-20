Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4117
Green Lake's Trees
Beautiful trees at Green Lake. This shot was taken a few days ago.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4123
photos
175
followers
189
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful trees. Good that the people are there to show the scale.
December 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. The trees are so pretty.
December 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close