Green Lake's Trees by seattlite
Photo 4117

Green Lake's Trees

Beautiful trees at Green Lake. This shot was taken a few days ago.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these beautiful trees. Good that the people are there to show the scale.
December 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. The trees are so pretty.
December 20th, 2025  
