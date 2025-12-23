Sign up
Previous
Photo 4120
Festive Christmas Display
West Seattle Nursery went all out this year with its delightful Christmas displays. This fireplace display was super charming. I know the lady that does WS Nursery's displays. She does wonderful work. This shot was taken last week
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2025
