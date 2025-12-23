Previous
Festive Christmas Display by seattlite
Photo 4120

Festive Christmas Display

West Seattle Nursery went all out this year with its delightful Christmas displays. This fireplace display was super charming. I know the lady that does WS Nursery's displays. She does wonderful work. This shot was taken last week
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact