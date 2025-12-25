Previous
Merry Christmas 2025 by seattlite
Photo 4122

Merry Christmas 2025

Merry Christmas to my wonderful 365 friends!

This is a little still life photo made up of Christmas things around my house.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy.
Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Merry Christmas Gloria.
December 25th, 2025  
