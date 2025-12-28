Previous
Female Mallard by seattlite
Photo 4124

Female Mallard

This shot was taken at Green Lake a week or so ago.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture ! fav
December 28th, 2025  
Steve Chappell ace
Great capture
December 28th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this female mallard, super detail - fav!

Ian
December 28th, 2025  
