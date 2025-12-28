Sign up
Photo 4124
Female Mallard
This shot was taken at Green Lake a week or so ago.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture ! fav
December 28th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture
December 28th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this female mallard, super detail - fav!
Ian
December 28th, 2025
