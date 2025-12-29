Previous
Winter Cloudscape by seattlite
Winter Cloudscape

This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV ace
Atmospheric!
December 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky. Lovely shot.
December 29th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely dramatic sky - fav!

Ian
December 29th, 2025  
