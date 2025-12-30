Previous
Poser by seattlite
Poser

This squirrel shot was taken at Lincoln Park last Saturday.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific close up capture.
December 30th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
December 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful close-up, fav
December 30th, 2025  
