Olympic Mountains by seattlite
Photo 4127

Olympic Mountains

The Olympics were peeking through the low clouds when I took this shot from quite a distance last week at Lincoln Park. That large red vessel has been featured in some of my past photos.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and the sky looks beautiful.
December 31st, 2025  
Fisher Family
I love the beautiful highlights on the Olympic Mountains - fav!

Ian
December 31st, 2025  
