Happy New Year 2026! by seattlite
Photo 4128

Happy New Year 2026!

This shot of Puget Sound was taken at Lowman Park earlier this week.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
HNY Gloria may you enjoy health and happiness throughout 2026
January 1st, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful
January 1st, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Happy new year!
January 1st, 2026  
