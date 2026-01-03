Previous
Winter's Day At The Beach by seattlite
Winter's Day At The Beach

A winter's day at Lowman Park Beach. A mom and her daughters were playing along the shoreline when I took this shot last week.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
Beautiful, with a lovely gentle sky - fav!

Ian
January 3rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
January 3rd, 2026  
Lisa Brown ace
very calming and beautiful
January 3rd, 2026  
KWind ace
It's been so calm lately! I love a flat ocean!! Great shot!
January 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely , especially with the people in the corner
January 3rd, 2026  
