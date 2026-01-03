Sign up
Previous
Photo 4130
Winter's Day At The Beach
A winter's day at Lowman Park Beach. A mom and her daughters were playing along the shoreline when I took this shot last week.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
5
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4136
photos
174
followers
187
following
1131% complete
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
Beautiful, with a lovely gentle sky - fav!
Ian
January 3rd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
January 3rd, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
very calming and beautiful
January 3rd, 2026
KWind
ace
It's been so calm lately! I love a flat ocean!! Great shot!
January 3rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely , especially with the people in the corner
January 3rd, 2026
