Natural Layers by seattlite
Natural Layers

Natural layers are always interesting to photograph: Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympics, clouds.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and such pretty layers.
January 5th, 2026  
Karri
I was just thinking how the layers here are just so fascinating. So many textures. You can't look away.
January 5th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Lovely layers and nice highlighting by the sun - fav!

Ian
January 5th, 2026  
