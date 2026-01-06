Sign up
Photo 4133
Male Goldeneye
A Goldeneye diving duck shot that was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4139
photos
173
followers
186
following
1132% complete
Linda Godwin
Good shot showing that piercing eye
January 6th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Love the black and white colouring.
January 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
January 6th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
January 6th, 2026
Agnes
ace
He is beautiful
January 6th, 2026
