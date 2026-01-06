Previous
Male Goldeneye by seattlite
Male Goldeneye

A Goldeneye diving duck shot that was taken last Saturday at Lincoln Park.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Good shot showing that piercing eye
January 6th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Love the black and white colouring.
January 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
January 6th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
January 6th, 2026  
Agnes ace
He is beautiful
January 6th, 2026  
