Winter Stroll by seattlite
Winter Stroll

A couple taking a winter stroll through Lincoln Park. This shot was taken last weekend.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely. I really like how you caught the people in it.
January 8th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A delightful shot of their winter walk - fav!

Ian
January 8th, 2026  
