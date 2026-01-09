Previous
Sailing On Puget Sound by seattlite
Sailing On Puget Sound

This shot was taken last weekend at Lincoln Park.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
January 9th, 2026  
