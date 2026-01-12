Previous
Reflections On Reeded Glass by seattlite
Reflections On Reeded Glass

A couple of evenings ago I noticed that my neighbor's Christmas lights (he has not taken them down yet :)) were reflecting on some reeded glass in my home so I took this shot.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis
Nice one
January 12th, 2026  
Jennifer
So pretty!
January 12th, 2026  
Corinne C
Fantastic
January 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
January 12th, 2026  
Fisher Family
This is beautiful - well spotted - fav!

Ian
January 12th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn)
Oh wow, makes for a good abstract.
January 12th, 2026  
