Previous
Photo 4139
Reflections On Reeded Glass
A couple of evenings ago I noticed that my neighbor's Christmas lights (he has not taken them down yet :)) were reflecting on some reeded glass in my home so I took this shot.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
6
5
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
January 12th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
So pretty!
January 12th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic
January 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 12th, 2026
Fisher Family
This is beautiful - well spotted - fav!
Ian
January 12th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, makes for a good abstract.
January 12th, 2026
