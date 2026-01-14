Previous
Neat Looking Duck by seattlite
Photo 4141

Neat Looking Duck

I am not sure what variety of duck this is but I see it around Green Lake and was able to get this shot last week.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
January 14th, 2026  
