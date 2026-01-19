Previous
Harlequin Duck by seattlite
Harlequin Duck

Two female harlequin ducks were standing on a piece of floating driftwood when I took this shot last week at Lincoln Park.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Suzie Townsend ace
I think it looks like they are surfing! Great capture!
January 19th, 2026  
