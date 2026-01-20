Sign up
Photo 4147
Grebe
A juvenile Pied-bill grebe shot taken at Green Lake last week.
20th January 2026
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4153
photos
175
followers
188
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute and fluffy.
January 20th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty !
January 20th, 2026
