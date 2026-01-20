Previous
Grebe by seattlite
Grebe

A juvenile Pied-bill grebe shot taken at Green Lake last week.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute and fluffy.
January 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty !
January 20th, 2026  
