Photo 4149
Photo 4149
Sparrow
This sparrow capture was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
3
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4155
photos
175
followers
188
following
1136% complete
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
January 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
January 22nd, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this little bird which is well camouflaged by the vegetation - fav!
Ian
January 22nd, 2026
