Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 4149

Sparrow

This sparrow capture was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
January 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
January 22nd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this little bird which is well camouflaged by the vegetation - fav!

Ian
January 22nd, 2026  
