On The Horizon... by seattlite
On The Horizon...

This shot was taken at Lincoln Park a couple of weeks ago.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
very romantic
January 23rd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking capture.
January 23rd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot against the dark background - fav!

Ian
January 23rd, 2026  
