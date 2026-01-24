Sign up
Previous
Photo 4151
Bokeh Abstract
This abstract was created by editing a photo of outdoor Christmas light bokeh that was taken a week or so ago. Some of my neighbors still have their outdoor Christmas light decorations up.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4157
photos
175
followers
189
following
1137% complete
View this month »
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
Tia
ace
Really like this. Fav
January 24th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great b/w image!
January 24th, 2026
