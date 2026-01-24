Previous
Bokeh Abstract by seattlite
Bokeh Abstract

This abstract was created by editing a photo of outdoor Christmas light bokeh that was taken a week or so ago. Some of my neighbors still have their outdoor Christmas light decorations up.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tia ace
Really like this. Fav
January 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great b/w image!
January 24th, 2026  
