Trio by seattlite
Photo 4153

Trio

These three pigeons were perched in a tree at Green Lake when this shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They look like guards!
January 26th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great lighting and focus and well spotted.
January 26th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great shot
January 26th, 2026  
Diana ace
They are just too stunning, gorgeous blue sky too.
January 26th, 2026  
