Colorful Winter Leaf by seattlite
Colorful Winter Leaf

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty colors and details.
January 27th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
beautiful light and dof
January 27th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Beautiful colours - fav!

Ian
January 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful light , coloured leaf and shadows !
January 27th, 2026  
