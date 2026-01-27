Sign up
Previous
Photo 4154
Colorful Winter Leaf
This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty colors and details.
January 27th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
beautiful light and dof
January 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful colours - fav!
Ian
January 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful light , coloured leaf and shadows !
January 27th, 2026
