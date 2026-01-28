Previous
Dark-eyed Junco by seattlite
Dark-eyed Junco

This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago at Lincoln Park.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wonderful capture and tones.
January 28th, 2026  
