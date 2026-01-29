Previous
Male Mallard by seattlite
Photo 4156

Male Mallard

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Suzie Townsend ace
What a great capture! Beautiful!
January 29th, 2026  
