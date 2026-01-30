Previous
Black-capped Chickadee by seattlite
Photo 4157

Black-capped Chickadee

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 30th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture and well spotted.
January 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 30th, 2026  
