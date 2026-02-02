Previous
Winter Rose by seattlite
Photo 4158

Winter Rose

This shot was taken a couple of days ago in the hood.

Health problems are holding me back from posting everyday. I will try to catch up on commenting.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Perfect title and capture, I love the droplets.
February 2nd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this attractively coloured rose, lovely water drops - fav!

Ian
February 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
absolutely beautiful. Love the colour
February 2nd, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and nice focus on the water drops.
February 2nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Absolutely gorgeous So delicate , enhanced with the rain drops - fav
February 2nd, 2026  
Agnes ace
Great close up
February 2nd, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful rose! Hope your feeling better soon.
February 2nd, 2026  
KV ace
Lovely bloom.
February 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact