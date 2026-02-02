Sign up
Previous
Photo 4158
Winter Rose
This shot was taken a couple of days ago in the hood.
Health problems are holding me back from posting everyday. I will try to catch up on commenting.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
8
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4164
photos
174
followers
188
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4151
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture, I love the droplets.
February 2nd, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this attractively coloured rose, lovely water drops - fav!
Ian
February 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
absolutely beautiful. Love the colour
February 2nd, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and nice focus on the water drops.
February 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Absolutely gorgeous So delicate , enhanced with the rain drops - fav
February 2nd, 2026
Agnes
ace
Great close up
February 2nd, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful rose! Hope your feeling better soon.
February 2nd, 2026
KV
ace
Lovely bloom.
February 2nd, 2026
