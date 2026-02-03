Previous
American Robin by seattlite
American Robin

This shot was taken a few days in my neighborhood.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cute capture.
February 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and framing, I love the lichen coverd branches.
February 3rd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - fav!

Ian
February 3rd, 2026  
