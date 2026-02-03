Sign up
Previous
Photo 4159
American Robin
This shot was taken a few days in my neighborhood.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4165
photos
174
followers
188
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4152
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cute capture.
February 3rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and framing, I love the lichen coverd branches.
February 3rd, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot - fav!
Ian
February 3rd, 2026
Ian