Two Ladies by seattlite
Two Ladies

Two ladies visiting and chatting while enjoying the scenery at Lowman Park Beach. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Very serene.
February 4th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Just love those mountains in the background, What a beautiful scene
February 4th, 2026  
Kate ace
A nice place to sit for a spell, although it looks cold
February 4th, 2026  
