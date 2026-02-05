Previous
February 2026 Daffodil by seattlite
February 2026 Daffodil

I was amazed to see a few early blooming daffodils in my neighborhood. This shot was taken yesterday.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
February 5th, 2026  
