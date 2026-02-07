Previous
Winter Scene by seattlite
Winter Scene

This shot was taken a few days ago at Lowman Park Beach.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae ace
My goodness, this looks like a photo I took in Alaska! Amazing mountains!
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful in its many shades of blue
February 7th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
February 7th, 2026  
