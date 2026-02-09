Previous
Camera Shy by seattlite
Photo 4165

Camera Shy

This little American Robin moved his head leaving his eye visible as I took this shot last week.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Nice shot
February 9th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful bird, and lovely moss on the tree - fav!

Ian
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact