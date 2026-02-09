Sign up
Previous
Photo 4165
Camera Shy
This little American Robin moved his head leaving his eye visible as I took this shot last week.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
February 9th, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful bird, and lovely moss on the tree - fav!
Ian
February 9th, 2026
Ian