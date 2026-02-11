Previous
Tree Climber by seattlite
Tree Climber

This squirrel was climbing up a tree when I took this shot last week.
gloria jones


@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
Absolutely gorgeous
February 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
Sweet capture !
February 11th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful catch!
February 11th, 2026  
Lisa Brown
Wow, he is so cute and looks very inquisitive
February 11th, 2026  
Fisher Family
I love the alert look - fav!

Ian
February 11th, 2026  
Diana
How adorable, well spotted and captured. He seems rather interested in you and your camera ;-)
February 11th, 2026  
Bucktree
Sweet capture of this cutie.
February 11th, 2026  
Agnes
The squirrel is beautiful but the trunks are also beautiful
February 11th, 2026  
Jennifer
aww fab!
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
