Previous
Photo 4167
Tree Climber
This squirrel was climbing up a tree when I took this shot last week.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
9
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4173
photos
174
followers
188
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
February 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture !
February 11th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch!
February 11th, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
Wow, he is so cute and looks very inquisitive
February 11th, 2026
Fisher Family
I love the alert look - fav!
Ian
February 11th, 2026
Diana
ace
How adorable, well spotted and captured. He seems rather interested in you and your camera ;-)
February 11th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Sweet capture of this cutie.
February 11th, 2026
Agnes
ace
The squirrel is beautiful but the trunks are also beautiful
February 11th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
aww fab!
February 11th, 2026
