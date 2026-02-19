Previous
Backlighting by seattlite
Backlighting

Another capture of early spring quince blooms. The backlighting on these blooms caught my eye for this shot which was taken a few days ago at Lincoln Park.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
Sweet, especially in the backlighting!
February 19th, 2026  
perfect lighting. Beautiful shot.
February 19th, 2026  
Wow amazing pic
February 19th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Beautiful, super backlighting - fav!

February 19th, 2026  
Gorgeous! FAV.
February 19th, 2026  
