Hydrofoil by seattlite
Photo 4178

Hydrofoil

Another long-distance shot taken at Lowman Park Beach last week. This guy took advantage of a windy day with his hydrofoil on Puget Sound.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Great action capture and scene, these foils are amazing.
February 22nd, 2026  
