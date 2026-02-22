Sign up
Previous
Photo 4178
Hydrofoil
Another long-distance shot taken at Lowman Park Beach last week. This guy took advantage of a windy day with his hydrofoil on Puget Sound.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1100
Taken
21st March 2026 12:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great action capture and scene, these foils are amazing.
February 22nd, 2026
