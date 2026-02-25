Previous
Decorative Heart by seattlite
Photo 4181

Decorative Heart

Another decorative heart that hangs from a tree branch in my neighbor's yard. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
So beautiful
February 25th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Beautiful against the bright green background - fav!

Ian
February 25th, 2026  
KV ace
Pretty!
February 25th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
