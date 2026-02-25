Sign up
Previous
Photo 4181
Decorative Heart
Another decorative heart that hangs from a tree branch in my neighbor's yard. This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
5
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4187
photos
171
followers
186
following
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
4180
4181
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
February 25th, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful against the bright green background - fav!
Ian
February 25th, 2026
KV
ace
Pretty!
February 25th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! fav
February 25th, 2026
Ian