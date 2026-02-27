Previous
Hellebore by seattlite
Hellebore

A hellebore bloom capture taken a couple of days ago.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
I love these, beautifully captured.
February 27th, 2026  
Lovely
February 27th, 2026  
Lovely bloom and capture.
February 27th, 2026  
