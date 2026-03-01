Previous
Berries by seattlite
Photo 4185

Berries

This shot was taken a few days ago while walking around the neighborhood.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

KV ace
Beautiful.
March 1st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
March 1st, 2026  
