Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 4188

Sparrow

This tiny sparrow was perched on a tree limb at Green Lake when I took this photo last week.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 4th, 2026  
