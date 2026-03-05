Previous
Foaming Waves by seattlite
Photo 4189

Foaming Waves

It was quite windy a few days ago when I took this shot of the foaming waves rolling into Lincoln Park's west-facing shoreline.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It does look quite breezy
March 5th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio ace
Very nice shot.
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact