Previous
Photo 4189
Foaming Waves
It was quite windy a few days ago when I took this shot of the foaming waves rolling into Lincoln Park's west-facing shoreline.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
4195
photos
171
followers
186
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
It does look quite breezy
March 5th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
ace
Very nice shot.
March 5th, 2026
365 Project
