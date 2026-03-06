Previous
Sparrows, cont. by seattlite
Sparrows, cont.

Another sparrow shot that was taken late last month during walk around my neighborhood.
6th March 2026

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful detail and color!!
March 6th, 2026  
