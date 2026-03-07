Previous
Daffodils by seattlite
Daffodils

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
7th March 2026 7th Mar 26

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Ooh, a nice sign of spring. Lovely capture.
March 7th, 2026  
These are beautiful - one of my favorite flowers!
March 7th, 2026  
