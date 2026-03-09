Previous
Crocus by seattlite
Photo 4193

Crocus

These crocuses were growing on a slight hill and were trying to catch the sunlight. This shot was taken last week.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
